Dan Flippo promoted as deputy chief of police in Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ >> Dan Flippo became Santa Cruz Police Department's new deputy chief Thursday after the retirement of Steve Clark on Dec. 16. Flippo is one of two second-in-command deputy chiefs, according to information released Thursday by Santa Cruz police. Rick Martinez also serves as deputy chief.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Navigating the Holidays in a Mixed-Faith Family
|Fri
|Jesus Is
|4
|Body found near west levee (Mar '09)
|Fri
|I know her
|86
|Grand jury indicts 13 alleged members of San Jo... (May '08)
|Dec 21
|Sleepyv
|114
|Rare plant named after rock guitarist Jimi Hend...
|Dec 17
|wichita-rick
|2
|DBS Lost (Jul '12)
|Dec 15
|Buzz
|102
|Jim Spring, Failed PhD (Apr '14)
|Dec 15
|Buzz
|48
|Okay--king tide with rain storm means rivermout...
|Dec 13
|worried
|3
Find what you want!
Search Santa Cruz Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC