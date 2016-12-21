Cops and Courts Dec. 31, 2016: Four handguns, ammunition stolen in Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz Police Department released surveillance footage of a hooded man busting a Jeep's window and stealing a duffel bag packed with four loaded pistols from the vehicle parked on Doyle Street between 9 and 10 p.m. Monday, according to a release by the agency. Police ask for the public's help to locate the man, who was riding a bicycle from the scene in the footage.

