Cops and Courts Dec. 29, 2016: Man extradited in kidnapping, child rape case
Santa Cruz police are searching for this man, who was among suspects who shot a 19-year-old man Monday in the Beach Flats neighborhood. A 21-year-old Watsonville man charged with kidnapping, rape of a minor and child prostitution was captured in Mexico on Dec. 23 and extradited to the U.S. William Ortiz Ruiz was arrested by the FBI and Mexican authorities in San Bartolomé Coro, Michoacán, Mexico.
