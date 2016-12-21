California Highway Patrol plans crack...

California Highway Patrol plans crackdown of DUIs on New Yeara s Eve

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

SANTA CRUZ >> California Highway Patrol isn't just focused on drunken drivers on Highway 1 in Santa Cruz County on New Year's Eve. “Over the holiday, we will have roving DUI units looking specifically for drivers under the influence on all roads in Santa Cruz County,” Officer Trista Drake said of the crackdown on impaired driving Saturday to Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Cruz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Santa Cruz Hubble Museum 49 min Tina 1
News 26 Cosmic Photos from the Hubble Space Telescop... 53 min Tina 2
News Navigating the Holidays in a Mixed-Faith Family Dec 23 Jesus Is 4
News Body found near west levee (Mar '09) Dec 23 I know her 86
News Grand jury indicts 13 alleged members of San Jo... (May '08) Dec 21 Sleepyv 114
News Rare plant named after rock guitarist Jimi Hend... Dec 17 wichita-rick 2
DBS Lost (Jul '12) Dec 15 Buzz 102
See all Santa Cruz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Cruz Forum Now

Santa Cruz Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Cruz Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Wall Street
  2. Climate Change
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Santa Cruz, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,398 • Total comments across all topics: 277,449,975

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC