California Highway Patrol plans crackdown of DUIs on New Yeara s Eve
SANTA CRUZ >> California Highway Patrol isn't just focused on drunken drivers on Highway 1 in Santa Cruz County on New Year's Eve. “Over the holiday, we will have roving DUI units looking specifically for drivers under the influence on all roads in Santa Cruz County,” Officer Trista Drake said of the crackdown on impaired driving Saturday to Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Santa Cruz Hubble Museum
|49 min
|Tina
|1
|26 Cosmic Photos from the Hubble Space Telescop...
|53 min
|Tina
|2
|Navigating the Holidays in a Mixed-Faith Family
|Dec 23
|Jesus Is
|4
|Body found near west levee (Mar '09)
|Dec 23
|I know her
|86
|Grand jury indicts 13 alleged members of San Jo... (May '08)
|Dec 21
|Sleepyv
|114
|Rare plant named after rock guitarist Jimi Hend...
|Dec 17
|wichita-rick
|2
|DBS Lost (Jul '12)
|Dec 15
|Buzz
|102
Find what you want!
Search Santa Cruz Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC