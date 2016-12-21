Annual homeless memorial highlights continued need in Santa Cruz County
Homeless people, outreach workers, advocates and city officials gather for the 18th annual homeless memorial Tuesday to remember those who died during the past year. SANTA CRUZ >> A somber cause united more than 80 people, some homeless, some working to serve the homeless, in the Homeless Services Center's cafeteria on Tuesday morning.
