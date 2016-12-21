A real winter wonderland: Families flock to Santaa s Village to celebrate a white Christmas
Lake arrowhead >> In Southern California, and especially on Christmas Eve, SkyPark at Santa's Village is even more magical when there's snow on the ground. So after about 6 inches fell early Saturday, families made their way to the Lake Arrowhead neighborhood of Skyforest to enjoy Santa's Village during the recently reopened local theme park's first Christmas Eve in years.
