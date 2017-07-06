Harold Schrage: Community spirit shines on July 4
Jaden, 2, and Amber Smith cheer as the Fire Department drives past them on Main Street in Newhall during the Fourth of July parade on Tuesday. Samie Gebers/The Signal I personally live in the "other" valley.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Signal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Clarita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pit Bull Rescue Tia Torres husband ex-convict a... (Oct '07)
|Jul 4
|Sam Bo
|619
|Review: Apple Van Lines
|Jun 14
|johnD79
|12
|HELP ! STOP UNJUST PERSECUTIONS of TAXPAYERS in...
|Jun '17
|un agenda 21
|9
|LA County busts record-size cockfighting ring i...
|May '17
|un agenda 21
|5
|Santa Clarita Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May '17
|Santa Clarita
|3
|Co-owner of illegal marijuana dispensary in Gra... (May '10)
|May '17
|Leeroy baca GOT IT
|53
|Newhall boy suffers "severe bites" by pit bull (Jun '10)
|Apr '17
|URmisinformed
|65
Find what you want!
Search Santa Clarita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC