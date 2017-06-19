Watch: Road Rage Footage ShowsMotorcyclist Kick Car Before Scary Crash
A road rage crash in Southern California turned into a scary chain-reaction crash and left an innocent person hospitalized Wednesday, says a KTLA report. The crash took place southbound 14 Freeway near Newhall in Santa Clarita around 6 a.m. According to the person who shot the video, it happened after the sedan inadvertently cut the motorcyclist off.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lucianne.com.
Add your comments below
Santa Clarita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Apple Van Lines
|Jun 14
|johnD79
|12
|HELP ! STOP UNJUST PERSECUTIONS of TAXPAYERS in...
|Jun 5
|un agenda 21
|9
|LA County busts record-size cockfighting ring i...
|May 25
|un agenda 21
|5
|Santa Clarita Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Santa Clarita
|3
|Co-owner of illegal marijuana dispensary in Gra... (May '10)
|May '17
|Leeroy baca GOT IT
|53
|Pit Bull Rescue Tia Torres husband ex-convict a... (Oct '07)
|May '17
|Tracy
|618
|Newhall boy suffers "severe bites" by pit bull (Jun '10)
|Apr '17
|URmisinformed
|65
Find what you want!
Search Santa Clarita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC