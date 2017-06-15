State officials clear a roadblock to the controversial Newhall Ranch development
State wildlife officials this week certified Newhall Ranch's revised plans to protect a rare fish and reduce greenhouse emissions. The planned community in Santa Clarita Valley, northwest of Los Angeles, would house 58,000 people.
