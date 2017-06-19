Road Rage: Motorcyclist Kicks Sedan, Sparks Chain-Reaction Crash
Road rage between a biker and a car led to a rollover crash on the 14 Freeway, hospitalizing an innocent driver Wednesday, June 21, 2017. A caught-on-camera road rage incident between a motorcyclist and a driver on a Southern California freeway led to a chain-reaction crash, sending an innocent person to the hospital Wednesday, authorities said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Santa Clarita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Apple Van Lines
|Jun 14
|johnD79
|12
|HELP ! STOP UNJUST PERSECUTIONS of TAXPAYERS in...
|Jun 5
|un agenda 21
|9
|LA County busts record-size cockfighting ring i...
|May 25
|un agenda 21
|5
|Santa Clarita Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Santa Clarita
|3
|Co-owner of illegal marijuana dispensary in Gra... (May '10)
|May '17
|Leeroy baca GOT IT
|53
|Pit Bull Rescue Tia Torres husband ex-convict a... (Oct '07)
|May '17
|Tracy
|618
|Newhall boy suffers "severe bites" by pit bull (Jun '10)
|Apr '17
|URmisinformed
|65
Find what you want!
Search Santa Clarita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC