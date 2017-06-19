Raging Motorcyclist Triggers Chain Reaction Injury Crash in Los Angeles
California Highway Patrol officials are looking for a motorcyclist who was captured on video as he kicked a vehicle on the 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita triggering a chain-reaction car accident that left a driver injured. According to the Los Angeles Times, the wild 22-second clip of the apparent road rage incident has gone viral.
