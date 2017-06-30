Placerita fire forces closure of 14 F...

Placerita fire forces closure of 14 Freeway; mandatory evacuations ordered in Santa Clartia

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jun 25 Read more: Redlands Daily Facts

Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Fire Department A brush fire had grown to more than 800 acres by 3:30 p.m. and forced the closure of the 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita. SANTA CLARITA >> Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for the Santa Clarita area around a rapidly spreading brush fire Sunday afternoon that forced the closure of the 14 Freeway in both directions and has destroyed at least one structure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Clarita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pit Bull Rescue Tia Torres husband ex-convict a... (Oct '07) Tue Sam Bo 619
Review: Apple Van Lines Jun 14 johnD79 12
HELP ! STOP UNJUST PERSECUTIONS of TAXPAYERS in... Jun 5 un agenda 21 9
News LA County busts record-size cockfighting ring i... May '17 un agenda 21 5
Santa Clarita Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) May '17 Santa Clarita 3
News Co-owner of illegal marijuana dispensary in Gra... (May '10) May '17 Leeroy baca GOT IT 53
News Newhall boy suffers "severe bites" by pit bull (Jun '10) Apr '17 URmisinformed 65
See all Santa Clarita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Clarita Forum Now

Santa Clarita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Clarita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Santa Clarita, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,512 • Total comments across all topics: 282,254,876

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC