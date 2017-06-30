Placerita fire forces closure of 14 Freeway; mandatory evacuations ordered in Santa Clartia
Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Fire Department A brush fire had grown to more than 800 acres by 3:30 p.m. and forced the closure of the 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita. SANTA CLARITA >> Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for the Santa Clarita area around a rapidly spreading brush fire Sunday afternoon that forced the closure of the 14 Freeway in both directions and has destroyed at least one structure.
