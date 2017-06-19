Motorcyclist killed in Santa Clarita crash
SANTA CLARITA >> A motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving a vehicle near the College of the Canyons Canyon Country Campus, authorities said today. The crash was reported at 10:04 p.m. Wednesday on the Sierra Highway near Linda Vista Street, said California Highway Patrol Officer Tony Polizzi.
Read more at LA Daily News.
