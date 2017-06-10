Guns, Live Ammunition Found in Teens' Kidnapping 'Prank'
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station says it recovered guns and live ammunition from two teens attempting a prank. Los Angeles County authorities say two juveniles found in a car with guns and live ammunition told authorities they were attempting to take part in a kidnapping prank.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Los Angeles.
Add your comments below
Santa Clarita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Apple Van Lines
|Jun 14
|johnD79
|12
|HELP ! STOP UNJUST PERSECUTIONS of TAXPAYERS in...
|Jun 5
|un agenda 21
|9
|LA County busts record-size cockfighting ring i...
|May '17
|un agenda 21
|5
|Santa Clarita Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May '17
|Santa Clarita
|3
|Co-owner of illegal marijuana dispensary in Gra... (May '10)
|May '17
|Leeroy baca GOT IT
|53
|Pit Bull Rescue Tia Torres husband ex-convict a... (Oct '07)
|May '17
|Tracy
|618
|Newhall boy suffers "severe bites" by pit bull (Jun '10)
|Apr '17
|URmisinformed
|65
Find what you want!
Search Santa Clarita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC