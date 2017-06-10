Fast-moving fire spreads to 800 acres...

Fast-moving fire spreads to 800 acres in Santa Clarita; 14 Freeway closed

A car crash sparked a fire in Santa Clarita that quickly spread to more than 800 acres Sunday afternoon, authorities said. The fire broke out about 1 p.m. near the intersection of the 14 Freeway and Placerita Canyon Road, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department .

