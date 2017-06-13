Ed & Joan Dunn: Unstack the deck: Oppose Senate Bill 634
We oppose Senate Bill 634, the measure that supporters claim will save Santa Clarita Valley water district customers money by merging retailer Newhall County Water District with wholesaler Castaic Lake Water Agency. The trouble with this proposed law is that it takes away the citizens' ability to control where and how our water is used.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Signal.
Add your comments below
Santa Clarita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Apple Van Lines
|Jun 14
|johnD79
|12
|HELP ! STOP UNJUST PERSECUTIONS of TAXPAYERS in...
|Jun 5
|un agenda 21
|9
|LA County busts record-size cockfighting ring i...
|May 25
|un agenda 21
|5
|Santa Clarita Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Santa Clarita
|3
|Co-owner of illegal marijuana dispensary in Gra... (May '10)
|May '17
|Leeroy baca GOT IT
|53
|Pit Bull Rescue Tia Torres husband ex-convict a... (Oct '07)
|May '17
|Tracy
|618
|Newhall boy suffers "severe bites" by pit bull (Jun '10)
|Apr '17
|URmisinformed
|65
Find what you want!
Search Santa Clarita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC