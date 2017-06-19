Dramatic video shows alleged road rage incident on California highway

Southern California police are searching for a motorcyclist who was involved in an alleged road rage incident that injured one person on Wednesday. Around 5:45 a.m., witnesses driving southbound on State Road 14 near Newhall Avenue in Santa Clarita, California, filmed an altercation between the motorcyclist and the driver of a silver sedan, according to California Highway Patrol Public Information Officer Joshua Greengard.

