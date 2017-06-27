Car kick sparks chain-reaction crash ...

Car kick sparks chain-reaction crash on California highway

Saturday Jun 24

A case of road rage caused a chain-reaction crash on a California on Wednesday and a driver caught the whole thing on video. It happened around 6 a.m. on the southbound 14 Freeway near Newhall in Santa Clarita.

