Car kick sparks chain-reaction crash on California highway
A case of road rage caused a chain-reaction crash on a California on Wednesday and a driver caught the whole thing on video. It happened around 6 a.m. on the southbound 14 Freeway near Newhall in Santa Clarita.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTMF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Clarita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Apple Van Lines
|Jun 14
|johnD79
|12
|HELP ! STOP UNJUST PERSECUTIONS of TAXPAYERS in...
|Jun 5
|un agenda 21
|9
|LA County busts record-size cockfighting ring i...
|May '17
|un agenda 21
|5
|Santa Clarita Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May '17
|Santa Clarita
|3
|Co-owner of illegal marijuana dispensary in Gra... (May '10)
|May '17
|Leeroy baca GOT IT
|53
|Pit Bull Rescue Tia Torres husband ex-convict a... (Oct '07)
|May '17
|Tracy
|618
|Newhall boy suffers "severe bites" by pit bull (Jun '10)
|Apr '17
|URmisinformed
|65
Find what you want!
Search Santa Clarita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC