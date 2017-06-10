100 acre fire burning in Santa Clarita sparked by 14 Freeway crash
SANTA CLARITA >> Los Angeles County firefighters are battling a rapidly spreading brush fire Sunday afternoon along the southbound 14 Freeway at Placerita Canyon Road in Santa Clarita, authorities said. The fire, which is believed to be the result of a traffic collision, had grown to 100 acres by 2:15 p.m., said Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervising Fire Dispatcher Cheryl Sims.
