100 acre fire burning in Santa Clarit...

100 acre fire burning in Santa Clarita sparked by 14 Freeway crash

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jun 25 Read more: LA Daily News

SANTA CLARITA >> Los Angeles County firefighters are battling a rapidly spreading brush fire Sunday afternoon along the southbound 14 Freeway at Placerita Canyon Road in Santa Clarita, authorities said. The fire, which is believed to be the result of a traffic collision, had grown to 100 acres by 2:15 p.m., said Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervising Fire Dispatcher Cheryl Sims.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Clarita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pit Bull Rescue Tia Torres husband ex-convict a... (Oct '07) 10 hr Sam Bo 619
Review: Apple Van Lines Jun 14 johnD79 12
HELP ! STOP UNJUST PERSECUTIONS of TAXPAYERS in... Jun 5 un agenda 21 9
News LA County busts record-size cockfighting ring i... May '17 un agenda 21 5
Santa Clarita Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) May '17 Santa Clarita 3
News Co-owner of illegal marijuana dispensary in Gra... (May '10) May '17 Leeroy baca GOT IT 53
News Newhall boy suffers "severe bites" by pit bull (Jun '10) Apr '17 URmisinformed 65
See all Santa Clarita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Clarita Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Watch for Los Angeles County was issued at July 04 at 5:57AM PDT

Santa Clarita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Clarita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Santa Clarita, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,027 • Total comments across all topics: 282,235,004

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC