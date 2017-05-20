Woman, 2 men arrested on mail theft charges in Santa Clarita
SANTA CLARITA >> A woman and two men suspected of stealing mail from multiple mailboxes in the Santa Clarita Valley were in custody today. Someone reported seeing two people acting suspiciously at 4:29 a.m. Thursday in the 24100 block of Newhall Ranch Road, according to Shirley Miller of the sheriff's Santa Clarita Valley Station.
