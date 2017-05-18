Water-main break, sinkhole shut down stretch of Bouquet Canyon in Santa Clarita
This photo shows asphalt from a water-main break and sinkhole on southbound Bouquet Canyon Road in front of Crista Car Wash in Santa Clarita on Thursday, May 11, 2017. A water-main break and sinkhole on Thursday afternoon shut down the southbound lanes of Bouquet Canyon Road between Newhall Ranch Road and Valencia Boulevard in Santa Clarita, according to city spokeswoman Carrie Lujan.
