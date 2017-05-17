Tire Flies Off Car, Strikes Another C...

Tire Flies Off Car, Strikes Another Car, Killing Driver

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NBC Los Angeles

A driver was killed when a tire came off another car and flew through the front windshield on a freeway in the Antelope Valley on Wednesday, May 17, 2017. One person was killed when a tire that fell off a car flew across the highway and struck another vehicle in Santa Clarita on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Los Angeles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Clarita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pit Bull Rescue Tia Torres husband ex-convict a... (Oct '07) 1 hr Tracy 618
Review: Apple Van Lines May 13 gregoryL39 6
I grew up in Sylmar (Oct '08) May 6 Morgan 189
Tired of Foreigners Apr 22 URmisinformed 1
News Newhall boy suffers "severe bites" by pit bull (Jun '10) Apr 22 URmisinformed 65
News 4 Hurt in 'Ninja' Roller Coaster Accident (Jul '14) Apr 22 URmisinformed 5
News Nancy Starczyk: Unified water board deserves SC... Apr 19 Donnadee 1
See all Santa Clarita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Clarita Forum Now

Santa Clarita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Clarita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Egypt
  5. American Idol
 

Santa Clarita, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,633 • Total comments across all topics: 281,088,727

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC