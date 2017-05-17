Tire Flies Off Car, Strikes Another Car, Killing Driver
A driver was killed when a tire came off another car and flew through the front windshield on a freeway in the Antelope Valley on Wednesday, May 17, 2017. One person was killed when a tire that fell off a car flew across the highway and struck another vehicle in Santa Clarita on Wednesday.
