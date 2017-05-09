Soroptimist International of Greater ...

Soroptimist International of Greater SCV Presents Donations to Local Nonprofits

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 9 Read more: The Signal

Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley has invited 11 local non-profits to join them at their monthly luncheon to receive a donation for women and girls centered causes. Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital , Carousel Ranch, Santa Clarita, Child & Family Center, Circle of Hope, College of the Canyons Foundation , Domestic Violence Center, Larc Ranch, Maryvale Orphanage, Mending Kids International, Single Mothers Outreach, Sheila R. Veloz Breast Imaging Center , and Spotlight Art Center .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Signal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Clarita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Apple Van Lines 6 hr gregoryL39 6
I grew up in Sylmar (Oct '08) May 6 Morgan 189
Pit Bull Rescue Tia Torres husband ex-convict a... (Oct '07) Apr 28 Red Cloud 617
Tired of Foreigners Apr 22 URmisinformed 1
News Newhall boy suffers "severe bites" by pit bull (Jun '10) Apr 22 URmisinformed 65
News 4 Hurt in 'Ninja' Roller Coaster Accident (Jul '14) Apr 22 URmisinformed 5
News Nancy Starczyk: Unified water board deserves SC... Apr 19 Donnadee 1
See all Santa Clarita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Clarita Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at May 13 at 10:58AM PDT

Santa Clarita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Clarita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Ebola
  5. South Korea
 

Santa Clarita, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,937 • Total comments across all topics: 280,987,654

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC