Soroptimist International of Greater SCV Presents Donations to Local Nonprofits
Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley has invited 11 local non-profits to join them at their monthly luncheon to receive a donation for women and girls centered causes. Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital , Carousel Ranch, Santa Clarita, Child & Family Center, Circle of Hope, College of the Canyons Foundation , Domestic Violence Center, Larc Ranch, Maryvale Orphanage, Mending Kids International, Single Mothers Outreach, Sheila R. Veloz Breast Imaging Center , and Spotlight Art Center .
