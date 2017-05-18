Off-duty FBI agents shoots, kills pit...

Off-duty FBI agents shoots, kills pit bull in Newhall

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 13 Read more: LA Daily News

NEWHALL >> The FBI is investigating the circumstances surrounding an off-duty agent who shot and killed a pit bull that attacked his German shepherd on Friday. The agent was walking his dog on a leash when the unleashed pit bull attacked his dog, said Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Clarita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Apple Van Lines 8 hr felixF96 7
Pit Bull Rescue Tia Torres husband ex-convict a... (Oct '07) Wed Tracy 618
I grew up in Sylmar (Oct '08) May 6 Morgan 189
Tired of Foreigners Apr 22 URmisinformed 1
News Newhall boy suffers "severe bites" by pit bull (Jun '10) Apr 22 URmisinformed 65
News 4 Hurt in 'Ninja' Roller Coaster Accident (Jul '14) Apr 22 URmisinformed 5
News Nancy Starczyk: Unified water board deserves SC... Apr 19 Donnadee 1
See all Santa Clarita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Clarita Forum Now

Santa Clarita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Clarita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Santa Clarita, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,734 • Total comments across all topics: 281,133,756

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC