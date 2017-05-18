Nearly 7,000 birds euthanized after historic LA County cockfighting bust
County officials said they had to put the birds down to prevent the spread of diseases such as Avian Flu or Exotic Newscastle's Disease. Remaining roosters seized in the largest cockfighting bust in U.S. history have been euthanized, official said Friday, bringing the toll to about 7,000 birds dead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.
Add your comments below
Santa Clarita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Apple Van Lines
|13 hr
|felixF96
|7
|Pit Bull Rescue Tia Torres husband ex-convict a... (Oct '07)
|Wed
|Tracy
|618
|I grew up in Sylmar (Oct '08)
|May 6
|Morgan
|189
|Tired of Foreigners
|Apr 22
|URmisinformed
|1
|Newhall boy suffers "severe bites" by pit bull (Jun '10)
|Apr 22
|URmisinformed
|65
|4 Hurt in 'Ninja' Roller Coaster Accident (Jul '14)
|Apr 22
|URmisinformed
|5
|Nancy Starczyk: Unified water board deserves SC...
|Apr 19
|Donnadee
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Clarita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC