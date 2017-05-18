Brush fire that split in two along 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita knocked down
SANTA CLARITA >> A brush fire split in two alongside the northbound 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita before being doused Friday afternoon. The blaze was reported at 1:13 p.m. north of Sand Canyon Road, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Inspector Joey Marron.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Clarita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Apple Van Lines
|Fri
|felixF96
|7
|Pit Bull Rescue Tia Torres husband ex-convict a... (Oct '07)
|Wed
|Tracy
|618
|I grew up in Sylmar (Oct '08)
|May 6
|Morgan
|189
|Tired of Foreigners
|Apr 22
|URmisinformed
|1
|Newhall boy suffers "severe bites" by pit bull (Jun '10)
|Apr 22
|URmisinformed
|65
|4 Hurt in 'Ninja' Roller Coaster Accident (Jul '14)
|Apr 22
|URmisinformed
|5
|Nancy Starczyk: Unified water board deserves SC...
|Apr 19
|Donnadee
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Clarita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC