5th Annual Sierra Pelona Valley Wine Festival
Spring is here and that means it is time for the Sierra Pelona Valley Wine Festival, one of my favorite local festivals for authentic California wine, food and fun. Now in its fifth year, the annual event will take place Saturday, May 20 at Reyes Winery in the rustic town of Aqua Dulce, near Santa Clarita.
