Woman stabbed to death in Santa Clarita is identified, live-in girlfriend questioned
Authorities today released the name of a woman who was stabbed to death in Santa Clarita, and whose live-in girlfriend was questioned as part of the ongoing investigation. Authorities were called to the 18700 block of Vista Del Canon early Saturday evening and pronounced Christine Himmel, 46, dead at the scene, the coroner's office reported.
