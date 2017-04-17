Woman stabbed to death in Santa Clari...

Woman stabbed to death in Santa Clarita is identified, live-in girlfriend questioned

Monday Apr 10 Read more: LA Daily News

Authorities today released the name of a woman who was stabbed to death in Santa Clarita, and whose live-in girlfriend was questioned as part of the ongoing investigation. Authorities were called to the 18700 block of Vista Del Canon early Saturday evening and pronounced Christine Himmel, 46, dead at the scene, the coroner's office reported.

