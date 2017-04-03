Vigil, memorial set for Tarzana woman...

Vigil, memorial set for Tarzana woman found dead in Santa Clarita

Wednesday Apr 5 Read more: LA Daily News

A vigil and a memorial service will be held this week for a 26-year-old Tarzana woman whose remains were identified last month, weeks after they were discovered in a remote area of Santa Clarita. Maricela Garcia vanished Jan. 12 after she stepped outside to smoke a cigarette while shopping with her sister at a Goodwill store in Reseda, according to family members.

