Suspect vehicle involved in road rage...

Suspect vehicle involved in road rage shooting found in Santa Clarita

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 19 Read more: LA Daily News

CANYON COUNTRY >> Investigators today located an SUV believed to have been driven by a gunman who fired shots at a family's car in Canyon Country in a possible case of road rage. The shooting occurred on March 27 in the 17000 block of Soledad Canyon Road, according to Shirley Miller, public information officer with the sheriff's Santa Clarita Valley Station.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Clarita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Apple Van Lines Wed johnN97 4
Pit Bull Rescue Tia Torres husband ex-convict a... (Oct '07) Apr 28 Red Cloud 617
Tired of Foreigners Apr 22 URmisinformed 1
News Newhall boy suffers "severe bites" by pit bull (Jun '10) Apr 22 URmisinformed 65
News 4 Hurt in 'Ninja' Roller Coaster Accident (Jul '14) Apr 22 URmisinformed 5
News Nancy Starczyk: Unified water board deserves SC... Apr 19 Donnadee 1
Naughty snap chat Apr 17 Marriedman91331 1
See all Santa Clarita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Clarita Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at May 04 at 1:21PM PDT

Santa Clarita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Clarita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Santa Clarita, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,905 • Total comments across all topics: 280,772,897

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC