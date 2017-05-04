Suspect vehicle involved in road rage shooting found in Santa Clarita
CANYON COUNTRY >> Investigators today located an SUV believed to have been driven by a gunman who fired shots at a family's car in Canyon Country in a possible case of road rage. The shooting occurred on March 27 in the 17000 block of Soledad Canyon Road, according to Shirley Miller, public information officer with the sheriff's Santa Clarita Valley Station.
