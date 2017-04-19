Santa Clarita Encore Chorale Spring C...

Santa Clarita Encore Chorale Spring Concert

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: The Signal

Santa Clarita Encore Chorale, a nonprofit musical arts program for adults 55 and better, announces their Spring Concert, SING! Friday, May 5, 2017, at 7 PM at Newhall Church of the Nazarene, 23857 The Old Road. The concert is a fun mix from Jersey Boys to Beatles to Queen, tunes from the Great American Songbook, folksongs, spirituals and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Signal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Clarita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Naughty snap chat Mon Marriedman91331 1
News Newhall boy suffers "severe bites" by pit bull (Jun '10) Apr 6 URmisinformed 64
News North Hollywood school faces cuts because of ri... Mar 30 Gina 1
The "truth" behind the mountain lion problem in... Mar 23 mountain lions 1
Ex-LAPD officer Stephanie Lazarus murder trial ... (Apr '12) Mar 20 27 to Life EX LAPD 9
BREAKING NEWS: L.A.F.D. E105 R.A. Responded to ... Mar 20 Newsroom_LA 1
News Costco readies for new opening (Dec '06) Mar '17 Pamela_e 159
See all Santa Clarita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Clarita Forum Now

Santa Clarita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Clarita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Santa Clarita, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,140 • Total comments across all topics: 280,406,757

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC