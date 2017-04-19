Santa Clarita Encore Chorale Spring Concert
Santa Clarita Encore Chorale, a nonprofit musical arts program for adults 55 and better, announces their Spring Concert, SING! Friday, May 5, 2017, at 7 PM at Newhall Church of the Nazarene, 23857 The Old Road. The concert is a fun mix from Jersey Boys to Beatles to Queen, tunes from the Great American Songbook, folksongs, spirituals and more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Signal.
Add your comments below
Santa Clarita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Naughty snap chat
|Mon
|Marriedman91331
|1
|Newhall boy suffers "severe bites" by pit bull (Jun '10)
|Apr 6
|URmisinformed
|64
|North Hollywood school faces cuts because of ri...
|Mar 30
|Gina
|1
|The "truth" behind the mountain lion problem in...
|Mar 23
|mountain lions
|1
|Ex-LAPD officer Stephanie Lazarus murder trial ... (Apr '12)
|Mar 20
|27 to Life EX LAPD
|9
|BREAKING NEWS: L.A.F.D. E105 R.A. Responded to ...
|Mar 20
|Newsroom_LA
|1
|Costco readies for new opening (Dec '06)
|Mar '17
|Pamela_e
|159
Find what you want!
Search Santa Clarita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC