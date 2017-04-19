Santa Clarita Encore Chorale Spring Concert

Santa Clarita Encore Chorale, a nonprofit musical arts program for adults 55 and better, announces their Spring Concert, SING! Friday, May 5, 2017, at 7 PM at Newhall Church of the Nazarene, 23857 The Old Road. The concert is a fun mix from Jersey Boys to Beatles to Queen, tunes from the Great American Songbook, folksongs, spirituals and more.

