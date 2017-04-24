Potent Strain of Heroin Gripping Santa Clarita Valley
As a potent strain of heroin grips the Santa Clarita Valley, some seek help before they become another in a long list of drug-related deaths. "Two nights ago, we saw eight patients come in," said Dr. Bud Lawrence, of the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.
