Dr. Gene Dorio: Risks and complications
Another recent attempt at repealing the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, met with failure as the American Health Care Act of 2017 never got wings. The Congressional Budget Office report revealed this faulty revision might leave those at the edge of the cliff dangling by a health-care thread.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Signal.
Add your comments below
Santa Clarita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Naughty snap chat
|Mon
|Marriedman91331
|1
|Newhall boy suffers "severe bites" by pit bull (Jun '10)
|Apr 6
|URmisinformed
|64
|North Hollywood school faces cuts because of ri...
|Mar 30
|Gina
|1
|The "truth" behind the mountain lion problem in...
|Mar 23
|mountain lions
|1
|Ex-LAPD officer Stephanie Lazarus murder trial ... (Apr '12)
|Mar 20
|27 to Life EX LAPD
|9
|BREAKING NEWS: L.A.F.D. E105 R.A. Responded to ...
|Mar 20
|Newsroom_LA
|1
|Costco readies for new opening (Dec '06)
|Mar '17
|Pamela_e
|159
Find what you want!
Search Santa Clarita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC