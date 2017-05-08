7-year-old girl, man killed in crash near Saugus
SAUGUS >> A 7-year-old girl and a 75-year-old man were both killed when a large pickup truck crossed the center line and hit a VW New Beetle head-on north of Saugus, the CHP said Sunday. The crash was on San Francisquito Canyon Road, about five miles north of Copper Hill Road, at about 11:40 Saturday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.
Add your comments below
Santa Clarita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Apple Van Lines
|4 hr
|derek L74
|5
|I grew up in Sylmar (Oct '08)
|Sat
|Morgan
|189
|Pit Bull Rescue Tia Torres husband ex-convict a... (Oct '07)
|Apr 28
|Red Cloud
|617
|Tired of Foreigners
|Apr 22
|URmisinformed
|1
|Newhall boy suffers "severe bites" by pit bull (Jun '10)
|Apr 22
|URmisinformed
|65
|4 Hurt in 'Ninja' Roller Coaster Accident (Jul '14)
|Apr 22
|URmisinformed
|5
|Nancy Starczyk: Unified water board deserves SC...
|Apr 19
|Donnadee
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Clarita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC