7-year-old girl, man killed in crash near Saugus

Sunday Apr 30 Read more: LA Daily News

SAUGUS >> A 7-year-old girl and a 75-year-old man were both killed when a large pickup truck crossed the center line and hit a VW New Beetle head-on north of Saugus, the CHP said Sunday. The crash was on San Francisquito Canyon Road, about five miles north of Copper Hill Road, at about 11:40 Saturday morning.

