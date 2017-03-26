USF to host 'Moana' animator for free lecture, film screening
The University of Saint Francis is set to host an alum who was the animator behind several Disney films like "Moana," "Wreck-It Ralph," "Frozen," and "Big Hero 6." USF will host Adam Green Monday and Tuesday. The public is invited for a free "Closure Look Lecture" at 7:30 p.m. in the USF North Campus Auditorium, 2701 Spring St. The public is also invited to a free screening of "Moana" on Monday at 7 p.m., which will be followed by a Q&A with Green at the USF Robert Goldstine Performing Arts Center, 431.
