USF to host 'Moana' animator for free...

USF to host 'Moana' animator for free lecture, film screening

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Mar 26 Read more: WANE-TV Fort Wayne

The University of Saint Francis is set to host an alum who was the animator behind several Disney films like "Moana," "Wreck-It Ralph," "Frozen," and "Big Hero 6." USF will host Adam Green Monday and Tuesday. The public is invited for a free "Closure Look Lecture" at 7:30 p.m. in the USF North Campus Auditorium, 2701 Spring St. The public is also invited to a free screening of "Moana" on Monday at 7 p.m., which will be followed by a Q&A with Green at the USF Robert Goldstine Performing Arts Center, 431.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Clarita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News North Hollywood school faces cuts because of ri... Mar 30 Gina 1
The "truth" behind the mountain lion problem in... Mar 23 mountain lions 1
Ex-LAPD officer Stephanie Lazarus murder trial ... (Apr '12) Mar 20 27 to Life EX LAPD 9
BREAKING NEWS: L.A.F.D. E105 R.A. Responded to ... Mar 20 Newsroom_LA 1
News Costco readies for new opening (Dec '06) Mar 8 Pamela_e 159
Laundry E Z Coin Chatsworth Ripping Off Customers Feb '17 Laugh at Me 32
Black Widow infestation at local businesses in ... Feb '17 Bite me THEIF 28
See all Santa Clarita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Clarita Forum Now

Santa Clarita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Clarita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Santa Clarita, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,882 • Total comments across all topics: 280,086,530

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC