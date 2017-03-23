Sheriffa s homicide detectives invest...

Sheriffa s homicide detectives investigating decomposed body found in Santa Clarita

Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: LA Daily News

Human remains were found Tuesday in Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department officials said - and homicide detectives are investigating. A man walking his dog in the area discovered the decomposed remains and reported it at 12:15 p.m. on Golden Valley Road, about one-quarter mile west of Robert C. Lee Parkway, according to Sheriff's Deputy Lisa Jansen.

