Reward For Identity of H/R Driver who Killed Sylmar Girl
The county Board of Supervisors have authorized a $20,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a hit-and-run driver who fatally struck a Sylmar teen, and then fled the scene. Desiree Lawson, 15, was killed Dec. 26 by a car on Sierra Highway, south of Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country.
