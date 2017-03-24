Our View: Hart district: F for Transparency
While growing up, most of us heard a variation of the wise old saying: "Just because you can do something doesn't make it right." We believe that adage applies in the case of the William S. Hart Union High School District refusing to release application information for seven people seeking a seat on the board.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Signal.
Add your comments below
Santa Clarita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North Hollywood school faces cuts because of ri...
|Mar 30
|Gina
|1
|The "truth" behind the mountain lion problem in...
|Mar 23
|mountain lions
|1
|Ex-LAPD officer Stephanie Lazarus murder trial ... (Apr '12)
|Mar 20
|27 to Life EX LAPD
|9
|BREAKING NEWS: L.A.F.D. E105 R.A. Responded to ...
|Mar 20
|Newsroom_LA
|1
|Costco readies for new opening (Dec '06)
|Mar 8
|Pamela_e
|159
|Laundry E Z Coin Chatsworth Ripping Off Customers
|Feb '17
|Laugh at Me
|32
|Black Widow infestation at local businesses in ...
|Feb '17
|Bite me THEIF
|28
Find what you want!
Search Santa Clarita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC