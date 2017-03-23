New scam tricks victims out of thousa...

New scam tricks victims out of thousands of dollars using old con

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 23 Read more: WGN-TV Chicago

It used to be called the Secret Shopper scam. The new version goes by the name Secret Surveyor, but the con is the same .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGN-TV Chicago.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Clarita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The "truth" behind the mountain lion problem in... Mar 23 mountain lions 1
Ex-LAPD officer Stephanie Lazarus murder trial ... (Apr '12) Mar 20 27 to Life EX LAPD 9
BREAKING NEWS: L.A.F.D. E105 R.A. Responded to ... Mar 20 Newsroom_LA 1
News Costco readies for new opening (Dec '06) Mar 8 Pamela_e 159
Laundry E Z Coin Chatsworth Ripping Off Customers Feb '17 Laugh at Me 32
Black Widow infestation at local businesses in ... Feb '17 Bite me THEIF 28
Review: Pacoima Metro Brown Line Station Feb '17 LA METRO BROWN LINE 2
See all Santa Clarita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Clarita Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for Los Angeles County was issued at March 26 at 12:50PM PDT

Santa Clarita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Clarita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Santa Clarita, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,186 • Total comments across all topics: 279,835,044

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC