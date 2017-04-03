Man taken into custody following 5-hour standoff in Santa Clarita
SANTA CLARITA >> A 47-year-old man with a shotgun holed up inside his Santa Clarita home for more than five hours, and then surrendered Sunday without incident. Marc Spitzer was arrested at 6:47 a.m. on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, and was booked at 8 a.m. into the sheriff's Santa Clarita Valley station jail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.
Add your comments below
Santa Clarita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Newhall boy suffers "severe bites" by pit bull (Jun '10)
|Thu
|URmisinformed
|64
|North Hollywood school faces cuts because of ri...
|Mar 30
|Gina
|1
|The "truth" behind the mountain lion problem in...
|Mar 23
|mountain lions
|1
|Ex-LAPD officer Stephanie Lazarus murder trial ... (Apr '12)
|Mar 20
|27 to Life EX LAPD
|9
|BREAKING NEWS: L.A.F.D. E105 R.A. Responded to ...
|Mar 20
|Newsroom_LA
|1
|Costco readies for new opening (Dec '06)
|Mar 8
|Pamela_e
|159
|Laundry E Z Coin Chatsworth Ripping Off Customers
|Feb '17
|Laugh at Me
|32
Find what you want!
Search Santa Clarita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC