Man taken into custody following 5-hour standoff in Santa Clarita

SANTA CLARITA >> A 47-year-old man with a shotgun holed up inside his Santa Clarita home for more than five hours, and then surrendered Sunday without incident. Marc Spitzer was arrested at 6:47 a.m. on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, and was booked at 8 a.m. into the sheriff's Santa Clarita Valley station jail.

