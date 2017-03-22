Flash flood warning for Sand fire bur...

Flash flood warning for Sand fire burn area as powerful storm moves into Antelope Valley

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

A powerful storm moving through the Antelope Valley on Wednesday triggered a flash flood warning for those living in the Sand fire burn area. The National Weather Service issued the warning about 7:40 p.m. and urged residents to take immediate precautions because of possibly imminent flooding or debris flows.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Clarita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ex-LAPD officer Stephanie Lazarus murder trial ... (Apr '12) Mon 27 to Life EX LAPD 9
BREAKING NEWS: L.A.F.D. E105 R.A. Responded to ... Mon Newsroom_LA 1
News Costco readies for new opening (Dec '06) Mar 8 Pamela_e 159
Laundry E Z Coin Chatsworth Ripping Off Customers Feb 23 Laugh at Me 32
Black Widow infestation at local businesses in ... Feb 23 Bite me THEIF 28
Review: Pacoima Metro Brown Line Station Feb 22 LA METRO BROWN LINE 2
Review: Arleta/Van Nuys Metro Brown Line Rail S... Feb 22 LA METRO BROWN LINE 3
See all Santa Clarita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Clarita Forum Now

Santa Clarita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Clarita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Wall Street
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wildfires
 

Santa Clarita, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,128 • Total comments across all topics: 279,746,236

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC