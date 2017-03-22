Flash flood warning for Sand fire burn area as powerful storm moves into Antelope Valley
A powerful storm moving through the Antelope Valley on Wednesday triggered a flash flood warning for those living in the Sand fire burn area. The National Weather Service issued the warning about 7:40 p.m. and urged residents to take immediate precautions because of possibly imminent flooding or debris flows.
