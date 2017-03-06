Woman dies in crash near Valencia High School
A woman in her 50s died Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, after her vehicle crashed into a pole near Valencia High School. The incident was reported at 4:40 a.m. at Dickason and Smyth drives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Clarita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Laundry E Z Coin Chatsworth Ripping Off Customers
|Feb 23
|Laugh at Me
|32
|Black Widow infestation at local businesses in ...
|Feb 23
|Bite me THEIF
|28
|Review: Pacoima Metro Brown Line Station
|Feb 22
|LA METRO BROWN LINE
|2
|Review: Arleta/Van Nuys Metro Brown Line Rail S...
|Feb 22
|LA METRO BROWN LINE
|3
|Review: San Fernando/North Valley Metro Rail St...
|Feb 22
|LA METRO BROWN LINE
|3
|Review: Lyons Metro Brown Line
|Feb 22
|LA METRO BROWN LINE
|3
|Review: College of the Canyons Brown Line Station
|Feb 22
|LA METRO BROWN LINE
|3
Find what you want!
Search Santa Clarita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC