Woman dies in crash near Valencia High School

Wednesday Feb 22

A woman in her 50s died Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, after her vehicle crashed into a pole near Valencia High School. The incident was reported at 4:40 a.m. at Dickason and Smyth drives.

