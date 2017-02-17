With powerful rain on the way, LA com...

With powerful rain on the way, LA communities prepare for a a messy daya

Thursday Feb 16

Bryce Vincent ties and loads sandbags as Manolo Vargas fills them at Los Angeles County Fire Station 123 on Sand Canyon in Santa Clarita on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. They will be taking the bags to protect the Rancho Deluxe studio property.

