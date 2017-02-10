This Monday, Oct. 24, 2016, photo sho...

This Monday, Oct. 24, 2016, photo shows a Tesla Model S on display in ...

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 8 Read more: SFGate

In a recent Motor Trend test, the Tesla Model S P100D hit 0-60 mph in 2.275507139 seconds using a new Easter egg mode called Ludicrous+, faster than Tesla's original promise of 2.5 seconds, and faster than the 2.389 second time recorded by the Tesla Racing Channel in January. Police in the Santa Clarita Valley town of Newhall received a call on Feb. 4 that someone was loading a child into the "trunk" of a Tesla, possibly to kidnap them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Clarita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Becoming a notary in California/Online Classes Feb 8 cali kid 3
Pit Bull Rescue Tia Torres husband ex-convict a... (Oct '07) Feb 8 KimG 613
Larry Krause is located at 58325 Carmona. La Qu... Feb 5 Larry 1
Review: Mission Veterinary Clinic and Animal Em... Feb 3 Cheryl J 1
If anybody wants to....you know. Feb 1 Thefreshguy123 1
News Hillary Clinton wavers on Second Amendment righ... (Jun '16) Jan 25 Patriot 2,498
News Watch for high winds on 5, 14, 118, 138 and 210... Jan 25 GalaxyDraperies 3
See all Santa Clarita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Clarita Forum Now

Santa Clarita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Clarita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Santa Clarita, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,120 • Total comments across all topics: 278,824,109

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC