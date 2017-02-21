Storm Prompts Evacuations, Road Closures
JANUARY 23: A truck drives by a flooded street during a rain storm on January 23, 2017 in Santa Clarita, California. Heavy rains pounded Southern California over the weekend causing flooding, mudslides and bringing down trees in the region.
