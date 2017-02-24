Reward offered for driver who struck and killed 15-year-old girl in Santa Clarita
A $20,000 reward in exchange for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the hit-and-run driver who killed a 15-year-old Sylmar girl will be offered Monday at the Los Angeles County Sheriff 's Santa Clarita Valley station. Desiree Lawson was struck the day after Christmas last year as she crossed the northbound lanes of Sierra Highway, just south of Soledad Canyon Road in Santa Clarita.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Santa Clarita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Lyons Metro Brown Line
|Feb 22
|LA METRO BROWN LINE
|3
|Review: College of the Canyons Brown Line Station
|Feb 22
|LA METRO BROWN LINE
|3
|Review: Magic Mountain Brown Line Station
|Feb 22
|LA METRO BROWN LINE
|2
|Review: McBean Regional Transit Center
|Feb 22
|LA METRO BROWN LINE
|3
|Review: Los Angeles Metro Brown Line
|Feb 21
|LA METRO BROWN LINE
|7
|Becoming a notary in California/Online Classes
|Feb 8
|cali kid
|3
|If anybody wants to....you know.
|Feb 1
|Thefreshguy123
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Clarita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC