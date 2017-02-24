Reward offered for driver who struck and killed 15-year-old girl in Santa Clarita

A $20,000 reward in exchange for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the hit-and-run driver who killed a 15-year-old Sylmar girl will be offered Monday at the Los Angeles County Sheriff 's Santa Clarita Valley station. Desiree Lawson was struck the day after Christmas last year as she crossed the northbound lanes of Sierra Highway, just south of Soledad Canyon Road in Santa Clarita.

