Mysterious disappearance of Santa Clarita man puzzles investigators and family
William Cierzan, 58, disappeared without a trace on the evening of Jan. 26 and hasn't been seen or heard from since, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff 's Department investigators. His wife, Linda Cierzan, last spoke with him on the phone about 4 p.m. that day while he was cooking dinner for her, but when she arrived home about 7 p.m., he was gone, investigators said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Santa Clarita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|If anybody wants to....you know.
|23 hr
|Thefreshguy123
|1
|Pit Bull Rescue Tia Torres husband ex-convict a... (Oct '07)
|Jan 29
|Now_What-
|611
|Hillary Clinton wavers on Second Amendment righ... (Jun '16)
|Jan 25
|Patriot
|2,500
|Watch for high winds on 5, 14, 118, 138 and 210...
|Jan 25
|GalaxyDraperies
|3
|Hosting a Gay Teen Talent, Whitney Ellis Woodla...
|Jan 21
|Dumetz
|6
|Edwin A. Marin, L.A. Homicide No. 98: Man Found... (May '10)
|Jan 12
|Pet shop boy
|16
|France honors 5 Southern California veterans wi...
|Jan 7
|John Minasian
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Clarita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC