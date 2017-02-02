Mysterious disappearance of Santa Clarita man puzzles investigators and family

William Cierzan, 58, disappeared without a trace on the evening of Jan. 26 and hasn't been seen or heard from since, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff 's Department investigators. His wife, Linda Cierzan, last spoke with him on the phone about 4 p.m. that day while he was cooking dinner for her, but when she arrived home about 7 p.m., he was gone, investigators said.

