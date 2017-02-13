Measure H debate to take place later ...

Measure H debate to take place later this month

Monday Feb 13

The Signal and College of the Canyons are scheduled to host a debate later this month on Measure H, the lone item on voters' March 7 ballot aimed at funding a countywide homelessness initiative for 10 years. SCV voters receiving their sample ballots in the mail will find no other item on them, although some other municipalities in the county have water board, school board and other municipal agency issues on their ballot.

