Following Water Rescues, Santa Clarita Neighborhood Remains On Edge

CBS2 / KCAL9 CBS2/KCAL9 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. CBS Studio City Broadcast Center 4200 Radford Avenue Studio City, CA [...] Multi-Grammy Winner Al Jarreau Dies At 76 Jarreau burst on the scene here in Los Angeles in the 1960s and often sang at the Troubadour on Santa Monica and Dino's on Sunset.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.