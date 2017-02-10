Billboards in Unincorporated Areas of...

Billboards in Unincorporated Areas of California Subject to City, County Regulations

A question regarding oversight of roadside billboards, however, has long remained: Does the state have ultimate control or can municipalities weigh in on regulating displays along interstates and highways? This billboard regulation question was recently answered by a California appellate court ruling that essentially erases the control ambiguity surrounding billboards in unincorporated areas. Municipalities, the court held, may enact regulations more stringent than state rules and can abate billboards in unincorporated areas where large-scale advertisements do not conform to local laws prior to annexation.

